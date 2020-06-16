Manchester City v Arsenal: 5 key battles | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Premier League.

As two Premier League prepare to do battle, here are five player battles that could potentially decide the game.

Arsenal take on Manchester City in a crucial Premier League encounter

Manchester City and Arsenal will lock horns at the Etihad Stadium later this week, as the Premier League returns after a break of three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. The Cityzens' faltering title defence has been somewhat unexpected, as they currently find themselves 25 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have endured an eventful Premier League campaign thus far. Former club captain Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Gunners manager, as the Spaniard was relieved of his duties for failing to turn around a series of underwhelming results.

💬 "In my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence. If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, it's phenomenal."



👔 @m8arteta on the influence of Guardiola — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 15, 2020

Arteta has steadied the ship at the Emirates Stadium and has done so while also introducing an exciting brand of attacking football. Manchester City, on the other hand, look set to finish second in the Premier League and were in a rich vein of form before the break.

When the two sides meet later this week, the game promises to be a captivating encounter between two managers who advocate attacking football.

As the Etihad Stadium prepares to play host to the spectacle, here are five interesting player battles that could decide the Premier League encounter.

#5 Raheem Sterling v Hector Bellerin

Raheem Sterling has been uncharacteristically off-colour since the turn of the year

Raheem Sterling started the Premier League in stunning form, but the England international has endured a torrid slump since the turn of the year. The former Liverpool winger is yet to register a single goal or assists in 2020 and his form was a significant cause for concern before the enforced break.

Hector Bellerin, on the other hand, returned to full fitness this year and has established himself as Arteta's first choice right back. When the two players come up against each other, the battle of wits is set to be decided based on who is fitter of the two.

#4 Kevin de Bruyne v Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has endured an eventful season for Arsenal

Kevin de Bruyne has been the best player in the Premier League this season and Manchester City's chief creator in the centre of the park. With eight goals and 16 assists to his name, the Belgian maestro has been on top of his game and established himself as the best attacking midfielder in world football.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has endured a turbulent season at Arsenal on a personal level, but the Swiss international is Arteta's go-to midfielder. The holding midfielder will need to be as disciplined as ever in the base of the midfield and help prevent Manchester City and De Bruyne from hitting on the counter.

#3 Riyad Mahrez v Bukayo Saka

Riyad Mahrez has been a key player for Pep Guardiola in the Premier League this season

Riyad Mahrez's impact for Manchester City this season cannot be overstated, as the Algerian winger has weaved his magic on several occasions for Guardiola. With his trickery and guile on the ball, Mahrez will look to terrorize make-shift left-back Bukayo Saka, who has been a pleasant surprise for the Gunners.

The young Englishman would have to be at his brilliant best to keep Mahrez at bay, who has assisted a staggering seven goals and ten assists in the Premier League this season. Saka is a left-winger by trade, but the 19-year-old has held his own at left-back and looks set to continue there until Kieran Tierney is fully fit.

#2 Sergio Aguero v David Luiz

Sergio Aguero has scored 16 Premier League goals this season

Sergio Aguero has come up against David Luiz several times over the years and has tormented the Brazilian centre back. The pair are set to meet once again, this time with Luiz wearing the red of Arsenal.

The Argentine has been in stellar goalscoring form and will look to get his shooting boots on immediately after the restart. However, Luiz has improved under Arteta and has become an indispensable member of the team due to his ability to play out from the back.

An unlikely centre half pairing of Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi might look disastrous on paper, but the duo performed reasonably well before the break. Aguero will look to exploit the space between the two Arsenal central defenders and produce the goods in front of goal for the Cityzens, as they look to consolidate second place on the league standings.

#1 Ederson Moraes v Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line for his side

In a classic goalkeeper versus striker battle, the battle of wits between Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang and Ederson could well decide the game. Both players have been in top form this season and have played important roles in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has almost single-handedly carried Arsenal's goalscoring burden and is looking to retain his Premier League Golden Boot. On the other hand, Ederson's ability to play out from the back is of paramount Guardiola's philosophy and the Brazilian will look fare better than he did so against Manchester United.

In his previous league encounter, Ederson was beaten cheaply in the near post and his poor clearance late on fell kindly for Scott McTominay, who put the ball into an empty net from well outside the area.

The Brazilian international is a risk taker but will have to be wary of the threat posed by Aubameyang, who has been in stunning goalscoring form in the Premier League this season.

