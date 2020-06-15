Manchester City v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

A preview of the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Home advantage may count for little as Manchester City look to complete the 'double' over Arsenal.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Premier League returns with two games on 17th June after a 100-day absence. In the first game, Aston Villa host Sheffield United and in the second, reigning champions Manchester City lock horns with Arsenal in a clash of heavyweights.

Manchester City has almost no hope of defending their title as Liverpool are just a nail away from sealing their first Premier League title. On the other hand, Arsenal have a lot to lose. They are eight points behind the top four, languishing in ninth spot. If Arsenal want to make it to the Champions League next season, they need to gain maximum points in every game.

Mikel Arteta will make a comeback to the Etihad but on the visitors' bench. After working under Pep Guardiola for two years, Arteta faces the task of beating the team of his former boss.

It will also be an emotional return for the former Arsenal midfielder after recovering from COVID-19. Before the pandemic happened, Manchester City's last Premier League game was a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United whereas Arsenal were on a three-game winning streak after wins against Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham.

When and where?

Date: Wednesday, 17 June

Time: 20:15 (BST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head to Head:

Last time Manchester City and Arsenal met in a Premier League game was on December 15, 2019. In that match, Manchester City registered a comprehensive 3-0 win at the Emirates stadium. Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and Raheem Sterling scored once in a comprehensive win for the defending Premier League champions.

The last time, Arsenal defeated Manchester City in the Premier League was in 2016 at the home of City. Since then, in nine Premier League games played out between the two teams, five were drawn and four others were won by the Sky Blues.

In their last five games, Manchester City have scored 13 goals, which means more than two goals in every game. The corresponding number for Arsenal is five.

Manchester City vs Arsenal team news:

Aymeric Laporte will be back after recovering from his injury

Manchester City are set to restart their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a clean injury slate. Aymeric Laporte is back after an injury and should be fit to play against the Gunners. Similarly, Leroy Sane is also available after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, who were injured in Manchester City's last Premier game, are also back.

Arsenal do not have any new injury update but Callum Chambers is out of action because of the injury he picked up earlier in the Premier season while Lucas Torreira remains a doubtful starter. Cedric Soares could make his debut but will be wearing a mask after suffering a facial injury. Kieran Tierney is also back to fitness after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted XI:

Manchester City - Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy; Foden, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

Arsenal - Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Sokratis, Tierney; Ozil, Xhaka, Ceballos; Pele, Aubameyang, Martinelli.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predicted Score:

Manchester City 3:1 Arsenal.

Even though the recent results in Bundesliga games indicate that home advantage is a thing of past, Manchester City have an edge in this game due to their superior squad strength.

The City attack is full of firepower and is expected to be dominant against Arsenal. The gunners have not won against any of their 'Big six' Premier League rivals away from home since January 2015.

David Luiz and Sokratis Papasthatopoulos have a tough job in defence while Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be Arsenal's go-to-player. It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta manages to tactically outsmart his former mentor.