Manchester City v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester City are 17 points above Arsenal and will look to record another victory over the Gunners.

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the standout fixture of the Premier League matchday

Manchester City entertain Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, as two top-six sides prepare to go head to head in the standout fixture of the Premier League matchday. The English top-flight is all set to resume later this week after a two and a half month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, as Aston Villa and Sheffield United restart proceedings at Villa Park.

While Manchester City have surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool, they are still regarded as one of the best teams in world football and are currently 17 points above Arsenal.

The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta but are currently 9th on the Premier League table and look increasingly likely to miss out on a top-four spot.

Arteta is set to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since leaving to become Arsenal boss in December and will look to get one over his former team and mentor Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City v Arsenal Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won their last six meetings against Arsenal in all competitions with an aggregate scoreline of 17-2. Arsenal last victory against the Cityzens dates as far back as December 2015, when they recorded a 2-1 victory over Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Arsenal have won just nine games this season and are a staggering 42 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W-L

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-L-W-W

Manchester City v Arsenal Team News

Leroy Sane featured against Arsenal U23s earlier this year to get game time under his belt

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side have been boosted by the return of Leroy Sane, who has not featured in the Premier League this season. The German international looks set to seal a move to Bayern Munich in the summer but could play a big role for his side in the business end of the season.

Manchester City have a fully fit squad at their disposal and are expected to name a star-studded line-up, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling featuring.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been Arsenal's talisman this season

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta knows a thing or two about Manchester City, having worked as Guardiola's assistant before taking over the reins at the Emirates Stadium. Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira and struggling with minor injuries and it remains unlikely that the pair will be fit to face the Cityzens.

Cedric Soares has not featured since signing on loan from Southampton, but the Portuguese defender could make his Arsenal debut later this week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the line for Arsenal, as he aims to retain his Premier League Golden Boot. The Gabonese international has been linked with a move away from the North London club in recent weeks and it remains to be seen if he extends his deal with the Gunners.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers

Suspensions: None

Manchester City v Arsenal Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubmeyang

Manchester City v Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City's disastrous title defence has seen them surrender the Premier League crown to Liverpool, as the Reds find themselves a staggering 25 points clear at the top of the table.

However, on their day, Guardiola and co are unplayable and head into the game as overwhelming favourites. Arsenal have improved under Arteta, but the Cityzens are expected to record another victory.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal