Manchester City host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on July 15. Pep Guardiola's men will be hoping to build on their positive turnaround in form since the disappointing defeat to Southampton at St. Mary's.

The Cityzens have set the field ablaze in their previous two matches, scoring 10 goals without conceding in the process. Ever since they dropped the title, the outgoing champions have been in relentless touch, barring the odd defeat against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have made a late case for Premier League survival, having claimed four points from their last two matches. They will have to play out of their skin to beat Pep Guardiola's men though. Eddie Howe's side have lost all of their league matches against Manchester City and have a disappointing aggregate of 28-4 against the Cityzens. It's do or die for the Cherries, especially after Watford's dramatic victory over Norwich City.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Manchester City's home clash against Bournemouth.

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Head-to-head

Manchester City wins: 13

Bournemouth wins: 0

Draws: 2

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (Premier League)

Manchester City: W-W-L-W-L

Bournemouth: W-D-L-L-L

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Team News

Ilkay Gundogan is set to return after overcoming a knock

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, known for his constant rotations, is expected to ring in the changes once again for Manchester City against Bournemouth.

Phil Foden could return to the starting XI, while Riyad Mahrez may drop to the bench for Bernardo Silva. The only absentee for Guardiola is star forward Sergio Aguero.

On the other hand, Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo are set for returns after picking up knocks earlier.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Steve Cook was on the bench against Leicester City

Bournemouth

The biggest plus point for Eddie Howe is the return of Steve Cook, who has always formed a formidable pair with former Chelsea centre-back Nathan Ake. He was on the bench against Leicester City after returning from a hamstring injury and could slot into the heart of the defence this time around.

Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham, and Simon Francis are all sidelined with knee problems and have been ruled out for the fixture. Adam Smith has a facial injury and thus, remains doubtful, providing an opportunity for Jack Stacey to deputise once again.

Injuries: Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham, and Simon Francis

Doubtful: Adam Smith

Suspensions: None

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Probable XI

Joao Cancelo is likely to return to the starting XI for Manchester City

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Olexandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Dominic Solanke will be raring to go after his brace against Leicester City

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-4-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Jack Stacey, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Diego Rico; David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Groenveld; Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Match Prediction

Bournemouth did win emphatically against Leicester City. But it's very difficult to see them get anything out of this game, given the quality of this Manchester City side and their red-hot form.

At home, significantly, Guardiola's charges have been as ruthless as it gets this season. A damaging for a resilient Bournemouth side is on the cards and they will have one foot out of the Premier League following this game.

Predicted score: Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth