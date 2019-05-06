Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more

The Citizens are once again under pressure to win their Premier League match after Liverpool defeated Newcastle at St James Park yesterday

The host is in red hot form after winning their previous 11 matches. They will need to keep on winning if they are to become the first team since Manchester United to defend the Premier League. They have won 17 of their 18 home league matches in 2018-19 and only lost to Crystal Palace.

The arrival of Brendon Rodgers from Celtic has rejuvenated the Leicester City camp. Since his appointment, the Foxes has lost just twice in their last 7 matches. Leicester City have earned 16 points under Rodgers, only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more in that time.

Team News

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has few injuries to worry about with Fernandinho being doubtful after the Brazilian is nursing a knee injury.

Belgian ace midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss his third match in a row with a hamstring injury. He will be joined by long term absentee Claudio Bravo at the injury table.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to fill in for the wily Brazilian if he fails to recover in time.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Fernandinho (doubtful), Claudio Bravo, Kevin de Bruyne

Leicester City

The Foxes have no new injury concerns to worry about but will once again be without midfielders Daniel Amartey and Matty James.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Daniel Amartey, Matty James

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Laporte, Walker; Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Maguire, Pereira; Ndidi, Choudhary; Maddison, Tielemans, Albrighton; Vardy