Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Liverpool - Preview, team news, probable line-ups, and prediction

Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City will lock horns in their first game of 2019. The Reds are seven points clear of second-placed City. Liverpool and City both go into the contest with wins against Arsenal and Southampton, respectively. Though Liverpool will remain the table toppers irrespective of the result against the Cityzens, they will look to win and extend their lead over their arch-rivals

City's chances of retaining the Premier League have dwindled after suffering two defeats in their last three games. City must win this game to ensure that they remain in the title race.

Team news

Liverpool have a full-strength squad at their disposal when they travel to Etihad, apart from the four long-term injuries to Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Dominic Solanke. James Milner's fitness is a significant concern, with the midfielder having missed the wins against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Kevin de Bruyne and Gundogan are still a concern for City. Zinchenko will probably start at left back as Fabian Delph is suspended after his red card against Leicester.

Probable line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker, David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Treny Alexander Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

Match Facts

The match ended in a 0-0 draw when the two clubs met in October at Anfield.

Manchester City have won only one game in their last 11 meetings in all competition against. Liverpool have just won one of their previous nine league visits to the Etihad Stadium.

Prediction

Liverpool have not lost a single game in the league and are the clear favourites to win against City looking at their current form. Liverpool have scored 11 goals and conceded only one in their last three games.

City have failed to keep a clean sheet since November in all competitions and the trend is expected to continue.

Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool

