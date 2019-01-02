×
Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, team news, probable line-ups, and prediction | Premier League 2018-19

Liam Wraith
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
498   //    02 Jan 2019, 03:29 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

On Thursday night, the league leaders travel across to Manchester to face City at the Etihad. A win here for Liverpool will give them a 10-point lead over Manchester City while a win for City means they get within four points of Liverpool.

In the last fixture between the two sides earlier in the season, Riyaz Maharez missed a penalty as the game ended 0-0.

Liverpool have had the better of Manchester City in recent meetings between the two sides. Liverpool eliminated City in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League and also defeated them 4-3 in the league to end their unbeaten run last season. They are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Pep Guardiola's side.

Current Form

Manchester City

Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

City's form hasn't been the best lately and has been far from what you'd expect from Pep Guardiola's centurions of last season. The Champions have suffered three defeats in their last five leagues games at the hands of Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Chelsea.

However, City does come into this big game after a 3-1 victory over an in-form Southampton side under the new management of Ralph Hassenhutl.

City's defense also hasn't been at it best compared to last season, despite Aymeric Laporte's good season so far. The Citizens have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games in all competitions, their worst run since Pep arrived at Manchester City.

Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Liverpool's form speaks for itself. Klopp's men are unbeaten in the league thus far this season and are currently on an eight-game winning streak in the Premier League.

They have scored 11 goals in their last three games against Arsenal, Newcastle, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool come into the game after their rampant victory against Arsenal, which ended 5-1, thanks to a Roberto Firmino hat-trick.

Manchester City will also have the tough task of scoring goals against this Liverpool defense that has only conceded eight goals this season and kept 12 clean sheets.

Team News

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez both likely to be on the sidelines until the end of the month. James Milner is likely to be back for the game after missing recent games.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester City have a host of injury problems to deal with for this upcoming clash. Mendy is out and Fabian Delph remains suspended for this game. Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for the fixture but Gundogan is expected to return.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Danilo; Silva, Fernandinho, Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling

Prediction

It's highly likely that the game is going to be a close encounter due to the sheer quality that both teams possess. Playing at home gives Manchester City a slight advantage but Liverpool, with their current form, could give them a tough night.

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

