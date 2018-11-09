Manchester City v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch Details | Premier League 2018-19

The clash of the titans

Come Sunday all eyes will be on the game at the Etihad Stadium where the reigning Premier League champions and league leaders Manchester City will host arch-rivals Manchester United in the first Manchester Derby of the season.

Both the teams arrive with mixed fortunes in the league. The Blue side of Manchester are cruising forward with one win after another, while the red side seems to have finally found a rhythm and fluidity after a couple of good results.

A win for Manchester City will see them extending their unbeaten league run and increasing their lead at the top to 5 points, (if Chelsea wins their match it will be reduced back to 2). Meanwhile, a victory for United would get them closer to the league leaders and once again start harbouring dreams of winning the Premier League.

The last match between both the teams at this stadium saw Manchester United overturning a 2-0 deficit at halftime to win the match 3-2.

Manchester City v Manchester United: Kick-off Information

Date: 11th November 2018

Time: 17:30 (local time), 22:00 (IST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Livestream: Hotstar

Manchester City v Manchester United: Team News

Manchester City will be once again without their midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. He has yet again injured his knee after being on the receiving end of Timothy Fosu-Mensah's challenge in the Carabao Cup.

However, Ilkay Gundogan is expected to be fit for the match after recovering from a hamstring injury. Claudio Bravo continues to be on the injury list after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Manchester United, on the other hand, does not carry any new injuries in the side that lined up against Juventus. Striker, Romelu Lukaku will be given a late fitness test to determine whether he will be available on Sunday while Valencia still remains doubtful.

Manchester City v Manchester United: Probable Line-up

Manchester City: Ederson, Mendy, Stones, Laporte, Walker, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Martial, Sanchez

Manchester City v Manchester United: Form Guide

The last five official matches:

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-W-W-L-D

Manchester City v Manchester United: Head to Head

Manchester City: 51 wins

Manchester United: 73 wins

Draw: 52 draws

Manchester City v Manchester United: Prediction

Both the Manchester teams come to the match on the back of impressive runs with Manchester City still unbeaten in the league while Manchester United had a confidence-boosting victory over Juventus in the midweek.

This will be an intriguing match which will be decided by the conversion of the big chances. United will be banking upon their second-half performances in the recent weeks to give them a victory while the free-scoring City will be hoping to capitalize on the leaky United defence.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United