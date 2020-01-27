Manchester City v Manchester United prediction, playing XI, where to watch, team news and more | Carabao Cup 2019-20

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to face each other for the 3rd time this seasonPep Guardiola is expected to name a strong lineup once againOle Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been ravaged by injuries this season

Manchester City host cross-town rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, as they aim to advance to the finals for the third season running. The Cityzens registered a stunning 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in the first leg, a result that put them in pole position to play yet another cup final in Wembley. Both sides are coming on the back of morale-boosting victories in the FA Cup and the Red Devils will look to strike back, after an embarrassing capitulation against their arch-rivals at home earlier this month.

Pep Guardiola's side are seemingly resigned to losing their Premier League crown to Liverpool this season, but the Cityzens look well set to have success in the domestic cups once again, as they've done so numerous times in his tenure at the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, has been scrutinized heavily in recent weeks as United have had an underwhelming campaign thus far, and the Norwegian has his work cut out for him to fix the Red Devils' season.

Manchester City v Manchester United Head-to-head

Strangely, both teams have lost at home in the 2 meetings between the sides this season. While Manchester City fell to a devastating 2-0 defeat against the beloved enemy in December, a result that seemingly handed Liverpool the initiative in the title race, the Red Devils were downed on their own patch by a rampant City side in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, as they registered a deserved 3-1 victory earlier this month.

In 180 competitive meetings between the two sides, Manchester United have emerged victorious 74 times and 52 of those encounters have ended in draws.

In 8 appearances against the Red Devils, Kevin de Bruyne has failed to register a single assist.

Anthony Martial has 5 goals in 12 appearances in the Carabao Cup since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

5 of the last 6 editions of the League Cup have been won between the two Manchester clubs, with Chelsea's success in 2015 the anomaly in that period.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Manchester United form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Where to watch Manchester City v Manchester United?

In India, the Manchester derby will be telecasted on VH1 HD and Colors Infinity HD, with the high profile clash between the two domestic rivals in the Carabao Cup semi final set to kickoff at 1:15 AM IST on Thursday, 30th January. Similarly, the other semi final involving Aston Villa and Leicester City will also be telecasted in the same channel, with that game scheduled to kickoff at 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday, 29th January.

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, BAMTech

Australia: beIN Sports 1-3, beIN Sports CONNECT

UAE: beIN Sports 1-17, beIN Sports CONNECT

Manchester City v Manchester United Team News

Manchester City

Barring Leroy Sane, Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad at his disposal and the Spaniard is expected to name a strong lineup once again. Aymeric Laporte has returned to full fitness after a lengthy spell in the sidelines and it remains to be seen if the Frenchman features for the second time in the space of a week.

Injuries: Leroy Sane

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Manchester United will be without their talisman Marcus Rashford, as the Englishman has been ruled out of the foreseeable future with a double stress fracture in his back. The likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rojo are other high-profile absentees and the Red Devils have their work cut out for them to overcome their local rivals with a depleted squad.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City v Manchester United Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Rodrigo, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

Manchester City v Manchester United Prediction

While the game could spring a surprise or two owing to the fact that its a local derby, Manchester City should advance to the finals barring a dramatic collapse. The Red Devils have struggled domestically in recent weeks and are missing a handful of key players, due to which Manchester City head into the game as overwhelming favourites. Expect goals, bookings and lots of drama, with the Cityzens edging out their local neighbours.

Verdict - Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United