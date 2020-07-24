Manchester City will aim to finish their Premier League season with a flourish when they welcome already-relegated Norwich City to the Etihad Stadium on the final day.

Scheduled for July 26, the match promises to be a one-sided goal-fest due to the Cityzens' relentless goalscoring nature and Norwich's leaky defence.

The game is one of the few match-ups that will not affect the table either way, as neither can Manchester City slip down nor can the Canaries escape from the basement.

Statistics back Pep Guardiola's charges as well, as they have won three of their last four matches against the same opposition at home, netting 16 goals in this period.

Having said that, Norwich did upstage Manchester City in the reverse fixture, exhibiting the fearless brand of football that saw them promoted to the first division. Surely, lightning couldn't strike twice, especially with the Cityzens have scored 16 goals in their previous four league games.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Manchester City's final game of the Premier League season, against Norwich City.

Manchester City v Norwich: Head-to-head

Manchester City wins: 36

Norwich wins: 10

Draws: 23

Manchester City v Norwich: Form Guide

Last five matches (Premier League)

Manchester City: W-L-W-W-W

Norwich: L-L-L-L-L

Manchester City v Norwich: Team News

Sergio Aguero continues to spend his time on the sidelines

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo are out of contention due to respective injuries. Otherwise, Guardiola has his whole squad to pick from.

As always, the Spanish mastermind is expected to ring in changes across all departments. David Silva, in his last Premier League game ever for Manchester City, is surely set to start in the midfield three.

Riyad Mahrez, who started on the bench last game, may return to the playing XI on the right flank.

Injuries: Claudio Bravo, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sam Byram remains a long-term absentee for Norwich

Norwich City

Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic are suspended for Norwich's final game of the season after having picked up red cards in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Sam Byram, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner are sidelined. Young Adam Idah could get an opportunity down the front line for Daniel Farke.

Injuries: Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Moritz Leitner

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Emiliano Buendia, Josip Drmic

Manchester City v Norwich: Probable XI

David Silva will start his last Premier League game for Manchester City

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Mario Vrancic could start for Norwich City against Manchester City

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Jamal Lewis; Mario Vrancic, Kenny McLean; Todd Cantwell, Lukas Rupp, Onel Hernandez, Adam Idah

Manchester City v Norwich: Match Prediction

A hapless Norwich City side will be battered by the ruthless Manchester City. David Silva will score on his final game, while De Bruyne is expected to bag the record-equalling 20th assist.

Predicted score: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City