Manchester City vs Al Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Manchester City and Al Ain will battle for three points in a FIFA Club World Cup clash on Sunday (June 22nd). The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

City began their campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca. Phil Foden needed just one minute and 50 seconds to end his five-month goal drought before turning provider for Jeremy Doku in the 42nd minute. They were reduced to 10 men when Rico Lewis was sent off for a reckless foul late on, but the Citizens held on for the win.

Al Ain, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Juventus. They were four goals down at the break, with Randall Kolo Muani opening and wrapping up the scoring while Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz scored in between. Conceicao completed his brace just before the hour mark.

The loss left the Asian champions at the foot of Group G on zero points. City are second on goal difference.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a friendly in May 2014 when Manchester City claimed a 3-0 victory.

City are aiming to join Bayern Munich as the only sides to win their first four games in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ain's 5-0 thrashing against Juventus was the joint-second-heaviest defeat in CWC history.

Six of City's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of the last nine goals Ain conceded have come before halftime.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Prediction

Manchester City are the defending champions in the Club World Cup. They began their tournament defense with a 2-0 victory, which was their third consecutive victory by the scoreline across competitions. Another win here would see them book their spot in the knockout rounds.

Al Ain are making their second appearance at the CWC. Their sole appearance at the tournament saw them go all the way to the final in a losing effort against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola has won all nine games he has managed at the Club World Cup as a coach and we are backing this trend to continue with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Al Ain

Manchester City vs Al Ain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Manchester City/Manchester City

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More