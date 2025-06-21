Manchester City vs Al Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Manchester City and Al Ain will battle for three points in a FIFA Club World Cup clash on Sunday (June 22nd). The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
City began their campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca. Phil Foden needed just one minute and 50 seconds to end his five-month goal drought before turning provider for Jeremy Doku in the 42nd minute. They were reduced to 10 men when Rico Lewis was sent off for a reckless foul late on, but the Citizens held on for the win.
Al Ain, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Juventus. They were four goals down at the break, with Randall Kolo Muani opening and wrapping up the scoring while Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz scored in between. Conceicao completed his brace just before the hour mark.
The loss left the Asian champions at the foot of Group G on zero points. City are second on goal difference.
Manchester City vs Al Ain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a friendly in May 2014 when Manchester City claimed a 3-0 victory.
- City are aiming to join Bayern Munich as the only sides to win their first four games in the FIFA Club World Cup.
- Al Ain's 5-0 thrashing against Juventus was the joint-second-heaviest defeat in CWC history.
- Six of City's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Seven of the last nine goals Ain conceded have come before halftime.
Manchester City vs Al Ain Prediction
Manchester City are the defending champions in the Club World Cup. They began their tournament defense with a 2-0 victory, which was their third consecutive victory by the scoreline across competitions. Another win here would see them book their spot in the knockout rounds.
Al Ain are making their second appearance at the CWC. Their sole appearance at the tournament saw them go all the way to the final in a losing effort against Real Madrid.
Pep Guardiola has won all nine games he has managed at the Club World Cup as a coach and we are backing this trend to continue with a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Al Ain
Manchester City vs Al Ain Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Manchester City to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Manchester City/Manchester City