Manchester City vs Arsenal: 3 players who could be important to Mikel Arteta | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City host Arsenal in an important Premier League fixture. It seems like the title race is virtually settled, with Liverpool steaming ahead. But for Manchester City, they must avoid losing points just in case Liverpool go on a bad run of form and also to prevent Leicester from edging closer.

As for Arsenal, this will be Mikel Arteta's return to the Etihad Stadium since leaving to take on the Arsenal vacancy before the new year. While this is bound to be a sentimental fixture for the Spanish coach, he will want to return to Manchester and pick up all three points.

The Gunners got lucky in their recent Premier League match against Bournemouth, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring a late goal, made even later by a four-minute VAR check. In the end, the goal stood and Arsenal picked up all three points.

Facing the champions is never an easy task but Arteta will be hoping for a convincing performance and at this stage, he would probably accept a draw. Although, he'll be aware that this is his side's game-in-hand and with Tottenham failing to pick up the win against Burnley, this is the perfect opportunity to clear some ground between the two.

With that being said, here are three players which Mikel Arteta will rely on being in top form...

#1 Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno is always the most important player on the pitch for Arsenal.

Bernd Leno is the saving grace at Arsenal and while it's never good to see a goalkeeper forced to work, Leno is exceptional at what he does and he doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Leno uses his frame well and he is very athletic to prevent shots from rippling his net. This will be particularly important against Manchester City as everyone knows how they like to dominate the attack at home.

Leno was exceptional against West Ham most recently and he was pivotal in keeping the Gunners in the game. If Arsenal find themselves going a goal or two ahead, which is what Arteta will plan to do, then Leno will be important in keeping the clean sheet.

