Manchester City vs Arsenal: 4 players to watch out for | FA Cup

Manchester City will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and the game is scheduled to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Friday (January 27).

The Cityzens have been decent this season and are coming on the back of two consecutive wins. Similarly, Manchester City currently occupy the second spot in the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 games.

The Gunners are arguably one of the most in-form teams currently in Europe and have won three matches in a row. Similarly, they are the current Premier League leaders, with 50 points from 19 league games.

This game could be interesting, as a victory for either of the two teams will take them into the next round of the competition.

Hence, this article will look at four players to watch out for in this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably one of the most in-form strikers currently in Europe, and his attacking contributions have been fruitful for the Gunners in recent weeks. Similarly, Nketiah has netted five goals in his last five games across all competitions for Arsenal.

Premier League @premierleague



#ARSMUN Eddie Nketiah has scored 19 goals across his last 26 starts for Arsenal in all competitions, including 13 in his last 13 starts at the Emirates Stadium Eddie Nketiah has scored 19 goals across his last 26 starts for Arsenal in all competitions, including 13 in his last 13 starts at the Emirates Stadium 👏#ARSMUN https://t.co/tTP2hiLMgE

Given his impressive run of form in recent weeks, his attacking intuition will be vital for Mikel Arteta in this encounter, and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team eliminate Manchester City in this competition.

#3 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Algerian international was quite inconsistent at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. However, it can be stated that his performances have improved in recent weeks.

Mahrez has netted five goals in his last five games for the Cityzens, and his attacking threat has been immense.

His recent resurgence makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter, and it will be fascinating to see if he can help his team register a victory.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably one of the most consistent youngsters in Europe, and his presence in attack has been significant. Similarly, Saka has netted two goals in his last five games for the Gunners.

Saka’s ability to singlehandedly destroy a team's defense is outstanding, and his immense attacking intuition will be crucial for the Gunners in this encounter.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Norwegian is brilliant in attack, and his ability to place the ball at the back is second to none in Europe this season.

Haaland has netted four goals in his last five games across all competitions for Manchester City. Similarly, he's the current Premier League top scorer with 25 goals.

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland is on course for a 50-goal season in the Premier League 🤯 Erling Haaland is on course for a 50-goal season in the Premier League 🤯 https://t.co/nJa7ApMoHh

His immense scoring proficiency makes him one of the players to watch out for, and the Gunners defense will have to keep him under close watch if they intend to win this encounter.

