Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City take on Arsenal in a 2021-22 Premier League game on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. While the hosts returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-0 win over Norwich City after an opening-day reverse, Arsenal suffered a second consecutive 2-0 loss, this time against Chelsea, last week.

Though City - Arsenal fixtures have been fairly one-sided recently, matchups between the two teams tend to be entertaining affairs. Arsenal will have star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available for this game, which should be a huge boost for the visiting side.

There are some highly talented players in the ranks of both Manchester City and Arsenal. On that note, here is a look at five players from either team to watch out for:

#5 Martin Odegaard | Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer this month.

One Arsenal player who promises to deliver a lot this season is midfielder Martin Odegaard. Though the former Real Madrid man did not have a prolific season last time around, registering just one goal and a couple of assists, his presence in the middle of the park adds to the attacking threat of Arsenal.

With two accomplished strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in the starting lineup, Arsenal would do well with a creative midfielder, and Odegaard has all the attributes to flourish in that role. He impressed in the Gunners' 6-0 win over West Brom in the EFL Cup, and is expected to do the same against Manchester City.

#4 Ruben Dias | Manchester City

Ruben Dias won the Champions League Defender of the Year award last season.

Manchester City had the best defensive record in the league last season, and one of the players who was key to the turnaround in their fortunes in the defensive third was Ruben Dias.

The Portuguese international has been a rock at the back for the Cityzens in the two league games he has played this season, maintaining an impressive 93% passing rate.

At the moment, Arsenal's attacking threat is their only strength, but with Ruben Dias at the heart of their defence, Manchester City will be relieved knowing the towering centre-back is more than capable of dealing with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette.

