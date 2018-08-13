Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal: Match details

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City defeated Arsenal by 2-0 in their opening fixture of the Premier League at Emirates Stadium. Manchester City looked very aggressive during the game and they dominated at every corner, although Arsenal did give them a very tough fight.

The opening goal of the match was scored by Raheem Sterling in the 14th minute of the game as his side went up by 1-0. And the second goal was scored by the Bernardo Silva in the 64th minute, which made it 2-0.

In the second half of the game Riyad Mahrez, making his club debut, looked dangerous and created many close chances for his team.

Manchester City did not give Arsenal any chance for a comeback. In total, they attempted 17 shots out of which 8 were on target whereas Arsenal attempted 9 shots out of which only 3 were on target. Moreover, City conceded only 2 corners whereas Arsenal conceded 9.

It was a positive and a very convincing start for Pep Guardiola’s side who began the new league season by winning all three points. Let's have a look at the starting lineups, formations, substitutions and yellow cards for both the teams:

Arsenal Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Substitutions:

1) Lichtsteiner substituted for Maitland-Niles during the 35th minute of the game.

2) Lacazette substituted for Ramsey during the 54th minute of the game.

3) Torreira substituted for Xhaka during the 70th minute of the game.

Yellow Cards:

1) Sokratis got the first yellow card for his team in the 27th minute of the game.

2) Xhaka got the second yellow card for his team in the 52nd minute of the game.

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Mahrez, Aguero and Sterling.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Substitutions:

1) Kevin de Bruyne substituted for Mahrez during the 60th minute of the game.

2) Gabriel Jesus substituted for Aguero during the 79th minute of the game.

3) Sterling substituted for Leroy Sane during the 87th minute of the game.

Yellow Cards:

1) Raheem Sterling got the first yellow card for his team in the 4th minute of the game.

2) Kevin de Bruyne got the second yellow card for his team in the 73rd minute of the game.