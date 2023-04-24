Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The Premier League features its most decisive game of the season this week as Arsenal lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a season-defining clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League but have endured a few potentially fatal stutters in recent weeks. The Gunners were stunned by Southampton's resilience in a 3-3 draw over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past month. The Cityzens eased past Sheffield United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 98 out of the 207 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 64 victories.

Manchester City have scored all six of their home games against Arsenal under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League and have scored 17 goals in these matches.

Arsenal have lost their last 11 games against Manchester City in the Premier League - their longest such streak against a single opponent in the competition.

Arsenal have scored only three goals in their last 10 Premier League matches against Manchester City and have failed to score in seven of these games.

Manchester City have won eight of their last nine games in the Premier League and are on a six-game winning streak in the competition at the moment.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City have come into their own since the turn of the year and are unlikely to relent towards the end of the season. Erling Haaland has been at his prolific best for Guardiola's side and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this fixture.

Arsenal have been surprisingly poor this month and cannot afford another slip-up in this game. Manchester City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

