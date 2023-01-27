Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2023

The FA Cup is back in action with another round of knock-out matches this week as Manchester City lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-0 margin and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The Gunners secured a crucial 3-2 victory against Manchester United in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a predictably good historical record against Manchester City and have won 98 out of the last 205 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 62 victories.

Manchester City have won 13 of their 16 matches against Arsenal in all competitions with Pep Guardiola in charge and only have a better record against Burnley in this regard.

Arsenal have won their last four matches against Manchester City in the FA Cup and have managed to reach the final on each occasion when they have defeated the Cityzens in the competition.

Manchester City have won their last nine matches in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium and have scored at least three goals in each of these games, scoring a total of 40 goals during this period.

Arsenal lost their last FA Cup match against a Premier League opponent by a 1-0 margin and have not lost consecutive games in this regard since 2011.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have excelled under Mikel Arteta this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming weeks. The Gunners have struggled against Pep Guardiola in the past and will view this fixture as the perfect opportunity to make amends.

Manchester City have had their issues their season but can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Arsenal are in better form, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-3 Arsenal

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

