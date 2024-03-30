Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

The Premier League features one of the biggest games of the season this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a season-defining encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side eased past Newcastle United by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional over the past year. The Gunners edged Brentford to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 99 out of the 210 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 65 victories.

Arsenal have struggled at the Etihad Stadium in recent years in the Premier League and won their previous match away from home against Manchester City in 2015.

Manchester City completed a league double over Arsenal last season and scored a total of seven goals in their two matches, with the Gunners finding the back of the net only once in both games.

Arsenal have turned their Premier League campaign around and have won each of their last eight matches in the competition.

Manchester City have also stepped up to the plate in recent months and are unbeaten in their last 22 matches in all competitions.

Manchester City have won their last four matches at home in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City have fallen behind in the title race and will view this fixture as their best opportunity to catch up with their rivals before the business end of the season. The Cityzens have made the Etihad Stadium their fortress and can be virtually unstoppable on their own turf.

Arsenal have fought their way to the top in the league table and will need to remain resolute against a formidable opponent. Manchester City have the home advantage, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes