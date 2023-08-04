Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

The FA Community Shield features a clash between two of England's best teams this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an intriguing fixture at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City won the Premier League title yet again last season and have been in exceptional form under Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in a friendly match last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, finished in second place in the league table last season and have shown marked improvement under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners defeated AS Monaco on penalties in the Emirates Cup in their previous game and will need to be at their best to stand a chance this weekend.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 98 out of the 208 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 65 victories.

Manchester City have scored all six of their home games against Arsenal under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League and have scored 21 goals in these matches.

Arsenal have scored only four goals in their last 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City and have failed to find the back of the net in seven of these games.

Arsenal have lost their last 12 games against Manchester City in the Premier League - their longest such streak against a single opponent in the competition.

Manchester City have won each of their last seven matches against Arsenal in all competitions, with their previous defeat against the Gunners coming in an FA Cup game in 2020.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester City have been in brilliant form in recent months and made history by winning the treble last season. Erling Haaland has been virtually unstoppable over the past year and will look to start the new season on a positive note this weekend.

Arsenal have grown into a formidable force under Mikel Arteta but have struggled against the Cityzens in their recent meetings. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes