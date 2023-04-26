Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Manchester City are set to host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Wednesday, April 26.

Below is everything you need to know about the clash's streaming details, where you can watch it on TV and more.

The highly anticipated fixture between the Citizens and the Gunners is set to kick off at 8:00 pm local time in the UK and 3:00 pm ET. For fans in India, the game will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday, April 27.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. They can also stream the contest on the BT Sport app. Meanwhile, Peacock will broadcast the game in the USA.

Lastly, fans located in India can watch the match on the Star Sports Network on television. They can also stream the encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal on Disney+ Hotstar.

Both teams will be keen to get a win and take charge of what has been a fascinating title race in the English top-flight.

Manchester City have momentum on their side as they look to topple Premier League leaders Arsenal

For much of the season, Arsenal have topped the Premier League standings. The Gunners have enjoyed a fabulous campaign that saw them take leaps not many expected after a fifth-placed finish last term.

Mikel Arteta's men currently sit atop the table with 75 points from 32 matches, having lost just thrice in the league. They are five points clear of closest challengers Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

City will enter the game at the Etihad brimming with confidence, having won 13 and drawn three of their last 16 matches across competitions. They have scored 47 times in those games and conceded just nine goals.

Pep Guardiola's side will also be taking on an Arsenal side that have drawn each of their last three matches.

Arteta's men took 2-0 leads against both Liverpool and West Ham United before being pegged back and ceding a 2-2 draw. They then fought back from 3-1 down at home to 20th-placed Southampton, scoring twice in the final three minutes of regulation to salvage a point.

Manchester City have also won each of their last 11 Premier League matches against the Gunners, including a 3-1 win when they met at the Emirates in February. The last time the two teams clashed at the Etihad, the Citizens romped to a 5-0 victory.

