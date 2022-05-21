Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 22 May, 2022

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season on Sunday, knowing that a win would clinch them the Premier League title.

Top of the table Manchester City have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last fiva games across all competitions. Pep Guardiola's side are currently one point ahead of Liverpool in 2nd and will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against West Ham United last time out. They look to secure the title with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are currently 14th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to 10th. Steven Gerrard's side have faltered of late and are winless in their last three games. The former Liverpool man will hope to hand the Reds the title with a win against Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester City have it all to play for, but Aston Villa could throw a spanner in the works during what will be an enthralling matchup.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their last five meetings.

City came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Manchester City boast the best defensive and attacking records in the league having scored 96 goals and only conceded 24 in their 37 games this campaign.

Aston Villa are the third most booked side in the league, with 77 bookings in their 27 games so far.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

It's hard to see Aston Villa taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

Ruben Dias will be the only absentee for Manchester City. Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa, Leon Bailey and Kourtney Hause are all out for Aston Villa.

We predict Manchester City will win the game comfortably and clinch the Premier League title.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in good goalscoring form of late. City have scored 17 goals in their last five games, while Villa have scored eight)

Tip 3 - Kevin De Bruyne to score/assist (The midfielder has four goals and one assist in his last five games)

