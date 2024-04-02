Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Aston Villa take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Arsenal in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 80 out of the 180 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 58 victories.

Manchester City have won 17 of their last 18 matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 defeat in 2007.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture at home by a 1-0 margin in December last year and could complete a Premier League double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1962-63 season.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last 30 matches away from home against the reigning champions of the top flight, with their previous such victory coming against Manchester United in 2009.

Manchester City have won 27 of their last 29 matches played on a Wednesday in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester City have largely failed to meet expectations this season and have been surprisingly ineffective in the final third. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery but will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes