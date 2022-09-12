Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Erling Haaland faces his former team in the UEFA Champions League this week as Manchester City take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Cityzens eased past Sevilla by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City @ManCity



There's a lot to be excited about...



Stay tuned to find out! What is @OKX? 🤔There's a lot to be excited about...Stay tuned to find out! What is @OKX? 🤔There's a lot to be excited about... 👀 Stay tuned to find out! 🙌 https://t.co/tQxcv1fA7X

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a good record against Borussia Dortmund and have won two out of the four games that have been played between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund have managed one victory against Manchester City and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Manchester City. Borussia Dortmund gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Manchester City have a point to prove

Manchester City

Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland are set to face their former team this week.

Injured: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morey, and Mahmoud Dahoud are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Gregor Kobel

Doubtful: Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Unavailable: Sebastian Haller

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Sergio Gomez, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Meyer; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Giovani Reyna; Anthony Modeste

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Manchester City have made an impressive start to their league campaign and are one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Erling Haaland has been virtually unstoppable so far and will want to prove his mettle against his former employers.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent years. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi