Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens eased past Manchester United by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an excellent record against Bournemouth and have won 17 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Manchester City have won all their 12 matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League - the highest number of games played out in a fixture in the competition where one team has a perfect record.

Bournemouth are winless in their 18 league matches against Manchester City - the highest number of matches without a single victory by a team against another side in English league history.

Manchester City have won all their 14 matches at home in the Premier League in 2023 and are currently on their longest such run in the competition since 2012.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 53 league matches at home against the bottom four of the Premier League standings.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. The Cityzens are two points off the top of the league table and will be intent on closing the gap in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth have not found their feet in the English top flight and will need a monumental effort to keep the hosts at bay on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes