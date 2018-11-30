Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 81 // 30 Nov 2018, 13:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City take on AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. The leaders are flying in the league and come into this game after winning 4-0 at West Ham last weekend and drawing 2-2 at Lyon in the Champions League midweek.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have earned the reputation of being the giant-killers this season, after having secured the eighth position with 20 points already. City cannot afford to get complacent against Eddie Howe's men although they come into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

Form favours Manchester City

Manchester City

Manchester City appear to be the favourites in this game against Bournemouth. They have 35 points already this season and will be looking to continue their dominating run in the Premier League. Bournemouth, however, will pose serious questions and Pep Guardiola's men need to be ready to take them on.

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, as always, will be the dangermen who can break Bournemouth's back. Supporting them in midfield will be magician David Silva and old warhorse Fernandinho. After last week's superb showing, Guardiola may even be tempted to play Leroy Sane again.

Defenders Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have been crucial in City's domination this season, and they will be hoping for another good showing on Saturday.

Predicted line up :

Ederson - Delph, Laporte, Stones, Walker - David Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez - Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

Bournemouth can be the giant killers

AFC Bournemouth

Although form favours Manchester City at the moment, AFC Bournemouth too have played brilliant football this season. Eddie Howe has led his men with charisma and given them a sound foundation to build upon.

Bournemouth's main threat will lie in Joshua King, Calum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. This troika can wreak havoc in the final third and cause problems for John Stones and co. Wilson has been especially good this season and even earned his maiden England cap recently.

The team from the south coast of England will miss the services of Adam Smith, who is out injured and Jefferson Lerma, who is serving a one-match suspension for a yellow card he picked up earlier.

Predicted line up:

Begovic - Daniels, Ake, Steve Cook, Francis - Fraser, Gosling, Lewis Cook, Brooks - King, Wilson.