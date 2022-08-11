Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Both Manchester City and Bournemouth will look to build on their 2-0 wins in the opening gameweek as they meet at the Etihad this Saturday.

Erling Haaland made an emphatic statement with a well-taken brace against West Ham United last weekend. He won and converted a penalty in the 36th minute before executing a brilliant finish to make it 2-0 in the 65th.

There were plenty of promising signs for the Cityzens and the Premier League champions have got off to a promising start in the new season. The 2021-22 Premier League Player of the Season winner Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist for Haaland's second goal with a well-weighted through ball.

They looked fluid in possession and Pep Guardiola will be glad that all his players seem to be in the groove in the opening phase of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth pulled an upset over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in their opening fixture of the new season. Jefferson Lerma established the lead for the Cherries as early as the second minute. It was the quickest goal ever scored by a freshly-promoted side in the first week of a Premier League season.

Kieffer Moore struck in the 80th minute of the game to make it 2-0 for Bournemouth. It was a very good result for Scott Parker's men but they will be up against much tougher opposition this weekend.

Bournemouth have not won against Manchester City in the Premier League in 10 meetings so far. They will need to play out of their skins to have a chance of turning that around this Saturday.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City's record of 10 wins in 10 Premier League matches so far against Bournemmouth represents the best winning ratio (100%) by a team against another in the history of the Premier League.

Manchester City have been behind on the scoreline for all of eight minutes in their 16 league meetings against Bournemouth between 1987 and 2020.

Bournemouth have drawn two and lost 14 of their last 16 league matches against Manchester City.

Manchester City have conceded a defeat in their first home league game only once in the last 22 seasons.

Manchester City have won 12 of their last 14 home matches.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Erling Haaland and co. will be looking to put on a show in their first home league game of the season. Bournemouth have a poor record against Manchester City in the Premier League. Despite getting off to a winning start against Aston Villa, they will struggle to take the game to Manchester City.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Erling Haaland to score any time - Yes

