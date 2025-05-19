Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2025

Manchester City will welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium in their final home game of the Premier League campaign on Tuesday. City have a game in hand and trail third-placed Newcastle United by just one point and are still in contention to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. The visitors can only hope for a top-10 finish this season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in the Premier League, though their winning streak in the league was ended after four games in their previous outing as they were held to a goalless away draw by Southampton. Their poor form continued in the FA Cup final on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

The Cherries saw their unbeaten streak in the league end after five games earlier this month as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa. They failed to score for the first time at home in the Premier League since February.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions. City have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 20 wins. The Cherries have got the better of their northern rivals just once and two games have ended in draws.

The visitors registered a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in November and City avenged that loss with a 2-1 triumph in the FA Cup quarterfinal in March.

Manchester City have won their last four Premier League home games while keeping two clean sheets.

Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League away games. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in 10 games during that period.

Both teams have conceded 43 goals in 36 league games thus far. The home team have outscored the Cherries 67-55 in these games.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Cityzens have failed to score in two consecutive competitive games for the first time since October 2022 and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have suffered just one loss at home in the Premier League in 2025, with that defeat registered against champions Liverpool.

There is no team news update for Pep Guardiola, as Rodrigo, Oscar Bobb, John Stones, and Nathan Ake are sidelined with injuries.

The Cherries have won just two of their last 10 games in all competitions, playing four draws. They have failed to score in two of their last four league games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored five goals in their last five meetings against City.

Enes Unal, Ryan Christie, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, and Luis Sinisterra are not available for this match. Justin Kluivert made an appearance from the bench against Aston Villa and should return to the starting XI.

City are on a nine-game winning streak in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

