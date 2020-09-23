Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2020-21

Manchester City take on AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup, with reigning champions City looking to win the League Cup for the fourth time in a row.

Given their finishing position in the Premier League last year, City were given a bye into the third round of the EFL Cup, although they were most recently in action against Wolves in their first game of the 2020-21 season.

Pep Guardiola's men were hugely impressive at Molineaux, with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus scoring in a 3-1 win.

AFC Bournemouth began their 2020-21 season in the Championship with Jason Tindall succeeding Eddie Howe as manager after their relegation from the Premier League.

A 3-2 win over Blackburn on the opening day was followed by defeating Crystal Palace on penalties in the second round of the League Cup. They travelled to Middlesbrough next, with Dominic Solanke's first half goal being cancelled out in the 81st minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won all of the previous 10 games against the Cherries, scoring 30 goals in the process, while Bournemouth have managed just five goals in those games. The two teams last met in the Premier League in July, with City winning 2-1 at the Etihad.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-L-W

AFC Bournemouth form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Team News

Pep Guardiola has already made it clear he's going to heavily rotate his team for the game against Bournemouth, saying

"Against Bournemouth we will play mostly players in the academy and try to keep energy for the Premier League."

City have seven first-team players out, with Ilkay Gundogan the latest to test positive for COVID-19. Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez recovered from the virus recently and may get minutes against the Cherries to get them match-fit.

Bernardo Silva and Oleksandr Zinchenko have muscle problems, while Joao Cancelo has a foot injury. Eric Garcia's head injury required 16 stitches, and while he will miss the game against Bournemouth, Guardiola suggested he would be available soon after.

A few first-team bench regulars such as Nicolas Otamendi and Ferran Torres may get a start as they need minutes on the pitch.

Injuries: Bernardo Silva, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez

Suspensions: None

Jason Tindall has a full squad to choose from, with Josh King returning to training last week. The Norwegian forward has been given permission to find a new club however, and is unlikely to feature. Despite the congested fixture schedule, Tindall might name a fairly strong lineup with City set to play their academy products.

On the transfer front, Harry Arter confirmed his departure from the club, joining Nottingham Forrest on a permanent deal, ending a decade of football with the Cherries.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

📍 City Football Academy pic.twitter.com/UMwJkLtB9x — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 22, 2020

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen (GK); Tosin Adarabioyo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nicolas Otamendi, Nathan Ake; Adrian Bernabé, Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle; Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Ferran Torres.

AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-5-2): Asmir Begovic (GK); Chris Mepham, Jack Simpson, Lloyd Kelly; Jack Stacey, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling, Philip Billing, Adam Smith; David Brooks, Sam Surridge

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Pep Guardiola may very well be playing his academy team, and with the entirety of their focus on the Premier League, the Cherries have a chance to spring another surprise. However, Liam Delap is highly rated, and with Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres likely to play, they may get on the scoresheet.

City's makeshift defence might be enough to thwart the Cherries, but Sam Surridge has a habit of scoring against big teams and might make this an even contest. When all is said and done, we are still expecting Manchester City to be too strong for Bournemouth.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 AFC Bournemouth