Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Bees were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and are in impressive form at the moment. The home side eased past Chelsea by a 2-0 margin in the Carabao Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Brentford and have won nine of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's five victories.

Manchester City did a Premier League double over Brentford last season and have never won three consecutive matches against the Bees in the competition.

Brentford have won only one of their last five away league games against Manchester City, with their previous victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 1937.

Manchester City are on a winning streak of 11 matches at home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since the 2017-18 season.

Brentford are one of only four teams in the Premier League that are yet to win a match away from home this season.

Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on defending their league crown. Erling Haaland has made progress with his recovery and will be intent on making his mark this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Brentford

Manchester City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

