Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th February 2024

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways as they welcome Brentford to the Etihad on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City squandered numerous chances in their high-profile clash with Chelsea on Saturday to eventually settle for a 1-1 draw. Erling Haaland seemed to have forgotten his shooting boots at home as former City man Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the Blues shortly before half-time.

It looked like Chelsea might walk away from the Etihad with an unlikely win but Rodri's deflected strike found itself into the back of the net to leave the scores level. The draw left City third in the Premier League table with 53 points from 24 matches.

League leaders Liverpool currently have 57 points from 25 matches. They beat City's Tuesday opponents Brentford this past weekend. The Reds were rampant as they brushed aside the Bees and condemned them to a 4-1 defeat.

Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's men while Ivan Toney scored the consolation goal for Brentford.

Staggeringly, that was the Bees' eighth loss in their last 10 Premier League matches. They are now 14th in the table and run the risk of getting pulled into the unsavoury tussle at the bottom of the table.

Manchester City vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have lost six of their eight away games against Manchester City in all competitions.

Brentford will be looking to become just the second team to win consecutive away league games against Manchester City after beating them 2-1 in this exact fixture last season.

After beating Brentford 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this month, Manchester City vs Brentford could become only the third instance of one team beating another twice in the same calendar month in the Premier League.

Manchester City haven't lost any of their last 47 midweek matches at the Etihad in the Premier League.

Brentford have lost seven of their last 11 Premier League matches away from home so far this season. That's as many as they lost on the road in the entirety of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford are all over the place right now and Manchester City are powerful at home. Fatigue will have a role to play since both sides were in action over the weekend but thanks to City's squad depth, they will be able to manage it better. Guardiola's men are likely to stroll to a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Brentford

Manchester City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes