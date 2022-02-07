Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 9 February 2022

Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they host Brentford at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Manchester City produced a thoroughly dominant performance against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup in midweek. Riyad Mahrez struck twice while Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones scored a goal apiece as the Cityzens beat the Cottagers 4-1.

City are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table right now but have played a game more than second-placed Liverpool. After settling for a 1-1 draw in their latest Premier League ouing against Southampton, Pep Guardiola's men will do well to avoid another slip-up.

They have been in really good form at home. Manchester City have won all of their last nine home games after conceding a defeat against Crystal Palace in October.

Guardiola shuffled his pack for the FA Cup game and the likes of Rodri, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Aymeric Laporte are all expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brentford seem to have lost their early-season mojo and have been in awful form of late. Thomas Frank's men have lost all of their last five games across all competitions. They have one win and seven losses in their last eight Premier League matches.

Brentford are currently 14th in the table with 23 points from 23 games. They have played more games than all the teams below them and a loss here could see the Bees drop even closer to the relegation zone.

Manchester City vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

If Manchester City win the game on Wednesday, it will be their first league double over Brentford since the 1936-37 season.

Brentford haven't visited Manchester City since a 4-1 loss at Maine Road in the League Cup in 1989.

Only two teams, Derby County and Bournemouth, have won against the reigning Premier League champions in their maiden campaign in the competition since the 1992-93 season.

Manchester City have been victorious in each of their last 17 games played on a Wednesday.

Manchester City won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium in the first half of the season.

Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction

Given the kind of form Brentford have exhibited in recent times, this should be a walk in the park for Manchester City. The Premier League leaders cannot afford to rest on their laurels and Guardiola is expected to field a strong team which will come out swinging straight out the gates.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Brentford

Manchester City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

