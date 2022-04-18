Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 20 April 2022

Manchester City will look to settle for nothing less than all three points as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend by Liverpool. The Merseysiders are also breathing down their necks in the race for the Premier League title. For now, Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League table with 74 points from 31 games.

Liverpool have 73 from 31 and will take on Manchester United on Tuesday night and could temporarily move to the top of the table with a win.

Pep Guardiola made several changes to his starting lineup for the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Manchester City @ManCity PEP 🗣 We gave everything after a tough first half.



For the first goal, the set pieces they are very, very strong. The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they did it perfectly in the second half. PEP 🗣 We gave everything after a tough first half. For the first goal, the set pieces they are very, very strong. The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they did it perfectly in the second half. https://t.co/wmJBXDapG6

But he will go back to his strongest lineup against Brighton & Hove Albion who will come to the Etihad on the back of wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Manchester City are winless in their last three matches across all competitions and Wednesday's encounter could prove to be quite a thrilling one.

Graham Potter's side were going through a rough patch until they decided to get up and assert their dominance in North London. They had lost six of their previous seven matches, heading into the game against Arsenal on April 9.

Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu were on target for the Seagulls as they beat the Gunners 2-1 at the Emirates. A 90th-minute Trossard strike was enough for them to eke out all three points against Spurs last weekend.

Their away record this season is praiseworthy, having lost just thrice on the road. But they will need to produce yet another solid performance to get the better of this Manchester City side who will throw everything they've got at them.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have never lost at home to Brighton in the league.

Brighton & Hove Albion have lost eight of their nine Premier League games against Manchester City. They recorded a 3-2 win against the Cityzens at AMEX last season.

Having won 1-0 against Liverpool last season, Brighton could become the third team to win an away game against the reigning Premier League champions in consecutive seasons. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are the only teams to do it till now.

Manchester City have failed to win two of their last three Premier League games. They drew against Crystal Palace on March 15 and were held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool on April 10.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League record on Wednesdays is rather poor, having won just one of 16.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion @OfficialBHAFC "City are an amazing side. The way they played the second half at Wembley showed a lot about their quality and character.



"Pep has been there while, but the message from him has never suffered, from a coaching perspective it’s incredible."



That's all from the gaffer. 🤝 "City are an amazing side. The way they played the second half at Wembley showed a lot about their quality and character. "Pep has been there while, but the message from him has never suffered, from a coaching perspective it’s incredible."That's all from the gaffer. 🤝 https://t.co/ac2wLXHR6L

Manchester City will be determined to get a win here by hook, line or sinker. They will be desperate to respond to their FA Cup semi-final loss and to also keep Liverpool on their trail. Brighton will be treated to wave after wave of City attacks and they'll do well to avoid taking too much damage.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to lead at half-time - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith