Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City seemed to be on a trailblazing journey to the top of the table until they showed up at Merseyside last weekend and met their match. Liverpool, down on their luck, managed to invoke the Anfield 'juju' as Mohamed Salah's delightful break away and finish helped them pull an upset over the Cityzens.

It was the first loss for Pep Guardiola's side in the league. It was also just the second time they have been shut out in a game in all competitions this season. But they still remain in the title hunt and are just four points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are struggling for goals under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. The managerial change has definitely caused their campaign to derail a bit. After starting out with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Brighton have failed to win their last three games.

They fell to a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur subsequently before being beaten 2-0 by Brentford. The Seagulls were held to a goalless stalemate in midweek by Nottingham Forest.

Brighton are unlikely to find much joy against a Manchester City side that will be desperate to keep apace with Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have scored at least four goals in their last five Premier League home matches.

Manchester City have won their last nine home games in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion have lost 10 of their last 11 matches against Manchester City across all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches.

The Seagulls have never won an away league meeting with Manchester City and have lost 10 of their last 12 visits.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton have now gone four games without a win. They have slipped to eighth in the table. Manchester City will not want the gap between themselves and the Gunners to widen any further. The Seagulls have a poor record against Manchester City and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Manchester City.

We expect City to blow Brighton away at the Etihad on Saturday.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

