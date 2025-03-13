Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday. The two teams are separated by one point and two places in the league table. City have 14 wins, two more than Brighton, and are fifth.

Ad

City saw their winning streak end after two games with a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest last week. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the winner for Forest in the 83rd minute.

Brighton, meanwhile, are on a six-game winning streak across competitions. They beat Fulham 2-1 at home last week. Jan Paul van Hecke equalised in the first half before Joao Pedro scored the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times across competitions, with City leading 21-7.

Brighton recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in November and seek their first league double over City.

City have lost one of four Premier League home games in 2025, winning three, scoring 11 times.

Brighton have won five of their six away games in 2025, losing one.

City have outscored Brighton 53-48 in 28 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (38).

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Trending

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Manchester City have been inconsistent recently, with five wins and as many losses apiece in their last 10 games across competitions. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture and are on an 11-game winning streak at home against Brighton.

There's no team news update for City boss Pep Guardiola, as Rodri, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are sidelined with injuries. Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush came off the bench last week and might start.

Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion have won nine of their last 11 games across competitions, losing two. They have lost one of their last nine away games and have scored at least twice in seven games.

Tariq Lamptey is back from a suspension, while Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Jason Steele, Igor and James Milner are sidelined with injuries.

Brighton head into the match on a six-game winning streak and should capitalise on City's inconsistency to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: City 1-2 Brighton

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback