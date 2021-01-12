Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with an opportunity to move closer to league leaders Liverpool.

City are currently four points behind Liverpool, with two games in hand. After a slow start to the season, Pep Guardiola's side have hauled themselves back into the title picture, and are now firmly in the mix.

Over the weekend, City warmed up for this game with a convincing 3-0 win over Birmingham City in the FA Cup. Bernardo Silva scored a brace while Phil Foden also bulged the back of the net for City.

Brighton, meanwhile, had to huff and puff for their FA Cup win against lower league opposition in Newport County. They were stuck in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes before Brighton won the penalty shootout 4-3.

Graham Potter's side are currently 17th in the Premier League, with 14 points from 17 games. Fulham, who are one spot below them, have three points less but also have two games in hand.

🎙 #MCIBHA press with the boss is on the way around 4pm ahead of our game with @ManCity on Wednesday night.



📲 Updates here.

💬 @BrightonTools #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cgSeCAw7eF — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 11, 2021

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 24 previous games against Brighton, Manchester City have won 15, while losing only five, and drawing four.

Advertisement

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide: D-D-L-D-D

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero, who is in self-isolation after coming in close contact with a COVID-positive patient.

Ederson and Ferran Torres are expected to be available again. However, there remain doubts about both Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

Injured: Eric Garcia

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake,

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ederson Moraes, Ferran Torres, Cole Palmer, Scott Carson

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton will definitely miss Yves Bissouma, who's suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. In addition, Tarqi Lamptey is still ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana and Aaron Connolly could all miss this game, having already missed the FA Cup game against Newport on Sunday night.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey

Doubtful: Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly

Suspended: Yves Bissouma

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Ben White, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister; Neal Maupay

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Against a side with the firepower that Manchester City possess, Brighton's style could lead to the visiting defence unravelling.

Advertisement

We are predicting a comfortable Manchester City win in this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion