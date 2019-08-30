Manchester City vs Brighton: Match prediction and more | Premier League Predictions

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 44 // 30 Aug 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero

The last time these two sides met, Manchester City desperately needed a victory to retain their Premier League crown. The Cityzens powered past Brighton on that day to secure a second consecutive Premier League title, a feat that was not achieved by any club since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Once again, Jurgen Klopp's men are dangerously seated above City at the top, and the Cityzens desperately need a win against Brighton, as the summit of the Premier League is known to be a very slippery slope.

It will certainly be a classic David vs Goliath battle, with Graham Potter's men facing a daunting test at the home of the champions.

Man City will be seeking a first win at home this season, having dropped 2 points against Tottenham Hotspur in their only game at the Etihad so far. Man City saw off Bournemouth efficiently in their last game, with a Kun Aguero brace and a Raheem Sterling strike wrapping up all 3 points for City. Pep will be demanding more of the same this weekend.

Glenn Murray - He will be looking to cause a famous upset

The Cityzens haven't lost a home match since December, with their last defeat coming against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace. They will be looking to extend that run.

Graham Potter is looking to instil a new philosophy at the Amex, swapping Chris Hughton's conservative strategy with a patient build-up approach. Brighton has played with 3 at the back this term, with Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, and Dan Burn starting building attacks from the back.

Match prediction

It could turn out to be a very long afternoon for the Seagulls, as their recent record against City is nothing to boast about. Since Brighton's promotion, The Cityzens have won all 5 games against the Seagulls, with Pep's team knocking 11 goals past Brighton.

Kun Aguero relishes games against bottom-placed teams and will be looking to continue from where he stopped against Bournemouth. He certainly should be amongst the goals, as he has scored 3 goals in 3 encounters against the Seagulls, converting all his shots on target.

Advertisement

Expect Man City to see off the Brighton challenge emphatically, sending a message to Liverpool and signing off for the international break in strong fashion.

Final score: Manchester City 4 - 0 Brighton