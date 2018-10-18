×
Manchester City vs Burnley: Match preview, predicted XI, formation | Premier League 2018-19

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
18 Oct 2018, 13:30 IST

Manchester City stars celebrating
Manchester City stars celebrating

Manchester City had a fantastic campaign last year as they broke numerous records on the way to winning the Premier League. This season as well, Manchester City have got their Premier League title defence off to a flying start by securing 20 points from a possible 24 so far.

They are currently occupying the top position on the table, and will look to continue their amazing start.

Next in the firing line for Pep Guardiola’s side is Burnley, and Manchester City without any doubt will be looking to continue their undefeated run in the Premier League. It will be very interesting to see which formation and personnel Pep Guardiola opts for.

Pep Guardiola will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Ederson
Ederson

Ederson had an amazing season last year for Manchester City, and the Brazilian has started off this season in decent form as well. City's management will be hoping this continues.

The Brazilian will be a definite starter for the game against Burnley on Saturday. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, and his ability to organise the defence will be essential to the way Manchester City will play against Burnley.

Defenders - Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker

In defence, Benjamin Mendy looks certain to start in the left-back position on Saturday, and Aymeric Laporte is likely to start in the centre back position against Burnley, following his decent showing so far this season.

John Stones also looks certain to start, especially after starting off the season for Manchester City in relatively good form.

Kyle Walker with his marauding forward runs and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against Burnley on Saturday.

Midfielders - Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne

Fernandinho and the boss
Fernandinho and the boss

In the midfield, Bernardo Silva is likely to play against Burnley on Saturday, following his good showing in the season so far.

Fernandinho will be taking his position in the role of a defensive midfielder. The Brazilian has made this position his own, and will be a certainty for City in this position, not only in this match, but throughout the season, provided he is fully fit.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to make a come back in the starting lineup following his recovery from the injury which he sustained in August. He will most likely start against Burnley on Saturday.

Attackers - Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling will be starting for Manchester City on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes, Sterling has been terrorising defences for quite some time now. He therefore will be a definite starter against Burnley.

Sergio Aguero will continue to play in the striker position without any doubt. The Argentinian striker has started the season in fine form, thereby proving that he has the skill and desire to be the main striker for City this season, despite many writing him off and preferring Gabriel Jesus over him.

Leroy Sane is also likely to play in the starting XI against Burnley. He has been in decent form and will most likely make the starting line-up for Saturday's match.

