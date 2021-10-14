Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October

Pep Guardiola will want his Manchester City side to settle for nothing less than all three points as they host Burnley on Saturday.

Manchester City's scintillating draw against Liverpool that ended 2-2 epitomized the thoroughly exciting diversion that the Premier League is. That draw, however, seats them third in the Premier League table, level on points with their neighbours and two points off the top.

Guardiola's men navigated three testing away encounters before heading into the international break. They registered a 1-0 win over Chelsea before falling to a 2-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

A late equalizer from Kevin De Bruyne against Liverpool at Anfield definitely saved their blushes in their latest Premier League outing.

Burnley, as if they have been battling a bout of the coronavirus, are yet to taste the sweetness of a victory in the new Premier League season. They are languishing at 18th in the table with three draws and four defeats after seven rounds of games.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial

competitions.burnleyfc.com/potm#UTC 🤔 Who was your Player of the Month for September?Cast your vote now for your chance to win a signed shirt 🗳️ 🤔 Who was your Player of the Month for September?Cast your vote now for your chance to win a signed shirt 🗳️

competitions.burnleyfc.com/potm#UTC https://t.co/xQNKmqYnQy

Burnley have lost 12 of their last 13 matches against City and it is clearly not a fixture they could much afford to be optimistic about.

Manchester City are most likely to be without Ederson Moraes and Gabriel Jesus, who are with the Brazilian national side. They are set to face Uruguay in a World Cup Qualifier on Thursday night and are unlikely to make it back in time to prepare for the game against the Clarets.

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 27 meetings between the two sides, Burnley have registered just a single win over Manchester City.

Their latest win against the Cityzens came in a 2015 Premier League matchup which they won 1-0. Prior to that, they last won against Manchester City all the way back in 1974.

Manchester City have won all of their last four home games against Burnley by a 5-0 scoreline.

Manchester City have beaten Burnley in all of their last eight meetings, scoring 30 goals while conceding just two.

Manchester City have kept clean sheets in all of their last four home league games.

Burnley are winless in 10 consecutive league games but each of their last four wins have away from home.

Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction

It is a fixture that Manchester City have dominated in recent times. They have been particularly ruthless against Sean Dyche's men of late. They've put 20 past Burnley at home in their last four meetings at the Etihad without conceding a single goal.

Saturday's script is unlikely to be much different given the current form of the two sides. Manchester City should be easy winners here and it is just a matter of how many they will score.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Burnley

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Ferran Torres to score - YES

Also Read

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - YES

Bold tip: Manchester City to score 4+ goals

Edited by Shambhu Ajith