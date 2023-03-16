Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Manchester City are set to play Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 7-0 win over Marco Rose' RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Five goals from Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland and goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Belgian forward Kevin De Bruyne secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Burnley, on the other hand, beat Hull City 3-1 in the league. A hat-trick from midfielder Nathan Tella sealed the deal for Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan scored the goal for Hull City.

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City have won 15 games, lost one and drawn three.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has scored 28 league goals in 25 starts for Manchester City this season.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has six goal contributions in 20 league starts for Manchester City.

Spanish midfielder Rodri has seven goal contributions in 26 league starts for Manchester City so far.

Forward Nathan Tella has 17 goals in the Championship this season in 27 league starts for Burnley.

Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester City fans will be eagerly awaiting the game against Burnley, as it sees the return of club legend Vincent Kompany, who now manages the Championship side. Sentiments will be kept aside for a while though. Pep Guardiola has won the FA Cup only once, a low number by his lofty standards.

It will be interesting to see whether Erling Haaland features after his five-goal performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Manchester City do not lack attacking talent though.

Burnley, on the other hand, are no longer the long-ball preferring, defence-first side. Kompany has transformed the club, with many of the opinion that Burnley are one of the best sides in the Championship in recent history; they are very close to securing a quick return to the Premier League.

There is no right or wrong way to play the game; but it is impressive how quickly Kompany has completely managed to alter the side's image. It will be interesting to see how their performance translate onto the Premier League stage.

Manchester City to win here.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Burnley

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet- Yes

