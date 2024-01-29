Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

Manchester City are back in action in the Premier League when they host Burnley at the Etihad on Wednesday (January 31).

Nathan Ake came up clutch for city at Tottenham Hotspur, netting an 88th-minute winner in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. Pep Guardiola’s men have won their last seven games across competitions, a run that saw them clinch the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

With 43 points from 20 games, City are second in the Premier League, five points off leaders Liverpool and have a game in hand.

Burnley, meanwhile, continue to scramble for points at the bottom end of the table, drawing 1-1 with fellow strugglers Luton Town last time out. Before that, Vincent Kompany’s men were on a three-gamelosing streak, including a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the FA Cup on January 5.

With 12 points from 21 games, Burnley are in penultimate place in the points table, just two points above rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Manchester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 111 meetings, City have 56 wins and 30 losses since their first encounter in October 1987.

City are on a 12-game winning streak against Kompany’s men and are unbeaten in 17 meetings between the two sides, winning 16 since a 1-0 loss in March 2015.

Burnley have won once in nine away games across competitions, losing seven, since October.

City are unbeaten at home since November 2022 since a 2-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Burnley Prediction

City will be licking their lips against a Burnley side who have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight. Guardiola’s men are firing on all cylinders and should claim all three points without conceding.

Prediction: City 3-0 Burnley

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - City to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - City (The hosts have led at half-time in their last nine games against Burnley.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (City have kept clean sheets in their last eight meetings with Burnley.)