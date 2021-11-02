Manchester City vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Manchester City take on Club Brugge on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in the competition and will want to win this game.

Club Brugge have been excellent in the league and have given a good account of themselves so far. The Belgian side might need to pull off a few upsets and will need to put its best foot forward this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in Group A and will need to step up in this match. The Cityzens were stunned by Crystal Palace over the weekend and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Manchester City have an impressive record against Club Brugge and have won the only game played between the two teams. Club Brugge have never defeated Manchester City and will want to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 5-1 victory for Manchester City. Club Brugge were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Manchester City form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Club Brugge form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Team News

Manchester City need to win this game

Manchester City

Ferran Torres is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Manchester City will need to name its strongest eleven to end their poor streak this week.

Injured: Ferran Torres

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Benjamin Mendy

Club Brugge have a point to prove

Club Brugge

Eder Balanta picked up a landmark booking in the reverse fixture and is suspended for this game. Club Brugge have a fully-fit squad and will likely set up on the counter against Manchester City.

Injured: None

Suspended: Eder Balanta

Unavailable: None

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-4-2): Simon Mignolet; Eduard Sobol, Stanley N'Soki, Jack Hendry, Clinton Mata; Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Noa Lang, Kamal Sowah; Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Prediction

Manchester City have lost two games on the trot and will have to be wary of a slump in the coming weeks. Pep Guardiola has excellent players at his disposal and has a point to prove in the Champions League this season.

Club Brugge are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and can trouble their opponents this week. Manchester City are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi