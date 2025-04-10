Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Manchester City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Cityzens were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Manchester United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester City have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 38 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 17 victories.
- Manchester City have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in October 2021.
- After a run of six defeats on the trot away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have lost only two of their last six such games in the competition.
- The team that has opened the scoring has won only one of the last five matches played between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the Cityzens securing the only such victory in 2023.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Omar Marmoush has been a revelation for the Cityzens and will look to make his mark this week.
Crystal Palace have flattered to deceive this season but have troubled Manchester City on a few occasions in the past. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes