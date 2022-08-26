Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles eased past Aston Villa to a 3-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Cityzens were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 35 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 17 victories.

Crystal Palace were the only team that Manchester City failed to score against last season - Guardiola's champions managed to pick up only one point from their two games against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have managed to take an impressive seven points from their last four Premier League games against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium - as many as they had managed in their 15 games at the venue preceding this run.

Crystal Palace won this fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and could become only the second team after Manchester United to win three consecutive away games against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

After Burnley in the 2017-18 season, Crystal Palace are the first team to play their first two away games of the Premier League season against the previous season's top two teams.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester City have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment and remain the favourites to win the Premier League title. The likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Pep Guardiola's side in the past. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

