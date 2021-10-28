Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2021

Manchester City go head-to-head with Crystal Palace in a 2021-22 English Premier League game on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

City are coming off a heartbreaking loss against West Ham in the EFL Cup, which saw them lose 5-3 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in regulation time. They dominated the game from the kick-off, but couldn't find the back of the net as the hosts frustrated them throughout the 90 minutes.

However, the Cityzens are doing quite well in the league, and find themselves in third place in the table with 20 points from nine matches.

Crystal Palace are 15th in the Premier League table and have nine points from nine matches so far. They secured a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in their most recent league fixture and will now look to stage an upset against Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Crystal Palace have played 24 matches against each other so far. The Cityzens have won a lion's share of 18 games, while three matches ended in a draw. The Eagles have three wins to show for.

Manchester City are averaging 2.76 goals per match in the 2021-22 season, making them one of the most potent offenses in the league.

In the six matches City have played at home so far, the total number of goals scored is over 2.5 goals.

Manchester City have won four out of their last five meetings against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace, on average, have scored 1.31 goals per match in the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Apart from the shock defeat against West Ham in the cup, Manchester City are in stellar form and go into Saturday's game as heavy favorites. Pep Guardiola has settled for a familiar-looking XI in the last few matchdays, and the English duo of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are set to test Patrick Viera's defense.

Manchester City are likely to defeat Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City (City have won four of their last five matches against Crystal Palace)

Tip 2 - Over 3.5 Goals: (Over 3.5 goals have been scored in four of the last six meetings between City and Palace, while at least four goals have been scored in two of Palace's last three matches)

Edited by Shardul Sant