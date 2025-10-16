Manchester City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Toffees edged Crystal Palace to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Cityzens edged Brentford to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Everton and have won 82 out of the 199 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 68 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Everton in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-0 margin away from home in 2017.

Everton are winless in their last 14 matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2010.

Manchester City have picked up 53 points from their 26 matches in the Premier League in 2025 - a higher ratio than any other team in the competition during this period.

Everton have six out of their last 10 matches in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 27 such games preceding this run.

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction

Manchester City have a formidable squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. Erling Haaland scored the winning goal in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Everton have shown marked improvement over the past month but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Everton

Manchester City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

