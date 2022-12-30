Manchester City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31st 2022

Manchester City will host Everton at the Etihad on Saturday evening in another round of the English Premier League campaign.

The home team have enjoyed yet another solid start to their season and remain in the race for the Premier League title. After returning to competitive action with a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, the Cityzens picked up a 3-1 away win over Leeds United on Wednesday night and were already three goals up before their opponents scored a consolation goal.

Manchester City sit second in the league standings with 35 points from 15 games. They are five points behind Arsenal at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Everton, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with the midpoint of the season fast approaching. They were beaten 2-1 by Everton in their last league game and had looked set to come away with a point before their opponents scored a late winner.

Manchester City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 143 meetings between City and Everton. The hosts have won 78 of those games while the visitors have won 68 times. There have been 47 draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

City have the best offensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal tally of 43.

The Toffees have scored 12 league goals this season. Only two teams have scored fewer, both of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Pep Guardiola's men have picked up 21 points on home turf in the league this season, the joint-highest alongside league leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction

City are on a three-game winning streak and have now won seven of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won all but one of their 13 home games this season and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Everton have lost their last four competitive outings and are winless in their last five. They have won just one away league game all season and should see defeat here.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Everton

Manchester City vs Everton

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

