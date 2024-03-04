Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Copenhagen take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Preview

FC Copenhagen are currently in third place in the Danish Superliga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of FC Midtjylland over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Cityzens defeated local rivals Manchester United by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

The previous meeting between the two teams at the Etihad Stadium took place in the UEFA Champions League in October 2022 and ended in a 5-0 victory for Manchester City.

FC Copenhagen are winless in their seven matches away from home against English opponents in European competitions and have lost five of these games.

Manchester City won the first leg away from home - Pep Guardiola has never been eliminated from a knockout fixture in the UEFA Champions League after securing an away victory in the first leg.

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Manchester City seem to have hit their stride over the past month and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are in impressive form at the moment and will look to make their mark this week.

FC Copenhagen have not been at their best this season and will need a miracle to turn their first-leg deficit around. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 FC Copenhagen

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes