Manchester City vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Manchester City and Fluminense will contest the final of the 20th FIFA Club World Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Both sides are tournament debutants. Pep Guardiola's side are representing Europe in the competition, having won the treble last season. Fluminense won a maiden Copa Libertadores title following a dramatic extra-time 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in the final last month.

City booked their spot in the Club World Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Urawa Reds in the semifinal. They went ahead through Marius Hoibraaten's own goal in first-half injury time. Second-half goals from Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva helped the European champions cruise to the final.

Fluminense, meanwhile, saw off African champions Al Ahly with a routine 2-0 win. Jhon Arias broke the deadlock from the spot in the 71st minute while John Kennedy stepped off the bench to guarantee the result in the 90th minute.

Manchester City vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Fluminense have conceded just twice in the second half across their last eight competitive games.

Eight of Manchester City's last 10 games in all competitions, including each of the last four, have produced three goals or more.

This is the 13th time that the final of the Club World Cup is being contested by South American and European clubs, European clubs lead 9-3.

Manchester City are aiming to become the first English side to hold the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup at the same time.

Manchester City vs Fluminense Prediction

Manchester City have struggled in the Premier League in the last few weeks. However, Pep Guardiola's side have been more formidable in tournaments, having won 17 of their last 22 games in cup competitions, lifting three trophies in that time.

The Etihad outfit also have history in their favor, as a European side have won each of the last 10 Club World Cup tournaments. Fluminense have been on an upward trajectory under Fernando Diniz, who doubles as Brazil's interim manager. The Rio outfit are aiming to win a fourth trophy in the calendar year but will have their work cut out.

Manchester City have struggled defensively this season and the Tricolor could take advantage. However, we are tipping City to claim the victory.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fluminense

Manchester City vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score over 1.5 goals