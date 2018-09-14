Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City vs Fulham: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details

On Saturday defending champions Manchester City welcomes newcomers Fulham to City of Manchester Stadium as they look to secure their fourth win of the season and continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Can they make it 5 matches unbeaten?

Fulham Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is relishing the chance of facing the reigning Premier League champions and hoping to continue with the goalscoring form of his team that has seen the Craven Cottagers scoring 6 in the past two matches combined.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Kickoff information

Date: 15th September 2018, Saturday

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (local time), 19:30 PM (IST)

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select (India)

Venue: City of Manchester Stadium

Manchester City vs Fulham: Team News

England i1nternational Raheem Sterling is expected to be fit for this fixture after withdrawing from the International duties owing to back injury while last season top assist maker Kevin De Bruyne still remains sidelined for the Citizens.

The England International is once again fit after withdrawing from international duty owing to injury

Fulham are expected to be without midfielder and club captain Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano and Tim Ream, all of them out injured

Manchester City vs Fulham: Probable Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva

Fulham: Marcus Bettinelli, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Denis Odoi, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jean Seri, Kevin McDonald, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Luciano Vietto, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andre Schurrle

Manchester City vs Fulham: Form Guide

Last five matches (including friendlies and cup matches)

Manchester City: W-D-W-W-W

Fulham: D-W-W-L-L

Manchester City vs Fulham: Head to Head

Manchester City: 30

Fulham: 16

Draw: 17

Manchester City vs Fulham: Predictions

With the strike force of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and David Silva leading the attack, Manchester City are expected to cruise past the defence of the newcomers Fulham without any problem.

While Fulham has been on goal-scoring form scoring a total of 6 goals from their last 2 premier league matches and can be expected to score at least a goal in this fixture.'

Predicted Score: 3-1