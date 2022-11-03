Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Cottagers were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The home side edged Leicester City to a 1-0 victory last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Fulham and have won 37 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 17 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Fulham in the Premier League and have won 11 of these games.

Fulham have secured three of their last four victories against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with their previous victory coming in 2009.

Manchester City have won their last 12 matches against Fulham in all competitions - they only have longer active winning streaks against Watford and West Bromwich Albion.

Fulham have won only two of their 11 away Premier League games against reigning league champions, but did win their previous such game against Liverpool in March 2021.

Manchester City have won their last 10 Premier League matches at home and have scored at least three times in each of these matches.

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on defending their Premier League crown. With concerns looming over Erling Haaland's fitness, the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish will need to step up in this fixture.

Fulham are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Manchester City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Moreno to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes